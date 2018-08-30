Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited Plc: SUNBORN (GIBRALTAR) LIMITED PUBLISHES BOND PROSPECTUS AND APPLIES FOR LISTING OF ITS BONDS ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

Sunborn_Gilbraltar_Logo

PRESS RELEASE - SUNBORN (GIBRALTAR) LIMITED

For immediate release - 30.8.2018

SUNBORN (GIBRALTAR) LIMITED PUBLISHES BOND PROSPECTUS AND APPLIES FOR LISTING OF ITS BONDS ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

On 5 September 2017, Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited issued senior secured floating rate bonds on the Nordic bond market in an amount of EUR 58 million within a total framework of EUR 60 million. The bonds carry a floating rate interest of EURIBOR plus 5.00 per cent per annum and mature on 5 September 2022. According to the company's CEO, Mr. Hans Niemi, the use of such financial instrument enables the company to launch new products and service concepts which will further strengthen the company's pioneer status in the market. This bond follows the successful issue of Sunborn London, already listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2017.

Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading as soon as possible.

In connection with the listing, Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by, and registered with, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (SFS 1991:980). The prospectus is available on the Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on Sunborn's website (www.sunborn.com/press/).

For more information on the bond and its listing, please visit Sunborn's website at www.sunborn.com or contact:

Xavier Valero, Sunborn's Head of Legal Affairs & International Development

Mail: xavier.valero@sunborn.com | Tel: +358 2 44 54 517

For more information on Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited:

Hans Niemi, CEO

Mail: hans.niemi@sunborn.com | Tel: +358 2 44 54 513

This information is information that Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12.00 (UTC E. Europe) on 30.8.2018.