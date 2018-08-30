

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, European Commission is scheduled to publish economic sentiment survey results. The euro area economic confidence index is forecast to drop to 111.9 in August from 112.1 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 130.32 against the yen, 1.1680 against the greenback, 0.8988 against the pound and 1.1332 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



