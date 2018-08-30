

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks retreated on Thursday as fears of slower China growth amid the ongoing trade war with the U.S. overshadowed signs of progress in NAFTA talks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 16 points or 0.30 percent at 5,485 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.



Shares of real estate company Unibail-Rodamco tumbled almost 5 percent despite the company posting improved results for the first half of 2018.



Bouygues rallied 3.5 percent. The industrial group confirmed its FY18 view after reporting a rise in first-half profit, helped by improvements in profitability at its telecom and construction divisions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX