BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank appoints new supervisory director

At today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting of BinckBank Mr. J.G. Princen has been appointed as a member of the supervisory board of BinckBank. Mr. J.G. Princen is appointed until the end of the annual meeting to be held in 2022. After the appointment, the Supervisory Board of BinckBank consists of Mr J.W.T. van der Steen (Chairman), Mrs C. van der Weerdt-Norder (Vice-Chair), Mrs J.M.A. Kemna, Mr A. Soederhuizen, Mrs M. Pijnenborg and Mr J.G. Princen aforementioned.

Click here for the full press release (http://hugin.info/130685/R/2213343/863239.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BinckBank N.V. via Globenewswire

