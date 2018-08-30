sprite-preloader
WKN: A0LCQJ ISIN: NL0000335578 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
BinckBank N.V.: BinckBank appoints new supervisory director

At today's extraordinary shareholders' meeting of BinckBank Mr. J.G. Princen has been appointed as a member of the supervisory board of BinckBank. Mr. J.G. Princen is appointed until the end of the annual meeting to be held in 2022. After the appointment, the Supervisory Board of BinckBank consists of Mr J.W.T. van der Steen (Chairman), Mrs C. van der Weerdt-Norder (Vice-Chair), Mrs J.M.A. Kemna, Mr A. Soederhuizen, Mrs M. Pijnenborg and Mr J.G. Princen aforementioned.

