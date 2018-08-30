

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals decreased more than expected in July, figures from the Bank of England revealed Thursday.



The number of loans approved in July fell to 64,768 from 65,374 in June. Approvals were forecast to fall moderately to 65,000.



Secured lending rose GBP 3.2 billion after rising GBP 3.9 billion a month ago. Consumer credit rose only GBP 0.8 billion compared to June's GBP 1.5 billion increase.



Loans to non-financial businesses increased GBP 2.7 billion compared to a GBP 1.3 billion rise in June.



