

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as renewed concerns that China's growth is slowing and Brexit fears kept investors nervous.



The British pound slipped against the dollar and is heading for a fifth monthly loss after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned the block must be prepared for a disorderly exit by the U.K.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 44 points or 0.59 percent at 7,518 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Mining giant Anglo American dropped 1.5 percent, Antofagasta shed 0.7 percent, Glencore lost 1 percent and Rio Tinto declined 0.8 percent ahead of Chinese manufacturing data due Friday.



Drug major AstraZeneca edged up 0.3 percent after it secured the European Commission approval for its new easy-to-use, once-weekly Bydureon BCise device for patients with type-2 diabetes.



Recruitment firm Hays slumped 4.8 percent after unveiling its financial results for fiscal year ended 30th June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX