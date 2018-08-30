ChannelAdvisor to Exhibit and Present at eCommerce Expo 2018

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and brands to increase global sales, today announced it will present and exhibit at eCommerce Expo, 26 - 27 September 2018 at the Olympia in London.

Hosted by IMRG, attendees will hear from more than 250 expert speakers across 11 dedicated theatres on a range of topics from personalisation to cross-border trade, logistics and delivery to omnichannel. Via interactive demonstrations, visitors to the ChannelAdvisor stand (E640) will have the opportunity to discover the latest features designed to help retailers and brands optimise the customer journey and distribute content and product feeds consistently across multiple channels.

On Thursday, 27 September, Mahomed Ibrahim, Strategic Consultant EMEA for ChannelAdvisor will present in the Cross-Border Theatre on how to create a cross-border trade strategy. As retailers and brands increasingly look to international markets to deliver growth, Ibrahim will reveal the common pitfalls retailers need to avoid and provide advice on how to tailor their brand to this new international audience - helping retailers capitalise on cross-border trade growth opportunities.

"The UK e-commerce market is fast paced and innovative. It's never been more important to stay on the pulse of industry trends and developments," says Jon Maury, managing director, EMEA at ChannelAdvisor. "We're thrilled to bring our platform's new features and enhancements to this year's expo. Our team of experts will be on hand to help retailers and brands optimise their online performance for sales growth both domestically and internationally."

