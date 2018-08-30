CEO Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, were recently recognized by the United Service Organizations for their extraordinary support for the men and women of the United States military and their families.

USO awards Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet, with a certificate of recognition for his devotion to armed service veterans.

Allied Wallet has been recognized globally for their significant contributions to groups like the American Red Cross, Eagle and Badge Foundation, ASACP, After-School All-Stars, Brent Shapiro Foundation, Action Innocence, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, and STAR Team for the Children.

In addition to all of these groups, they have leveraged their "Fintech" success to support United States veterans. They publicly support and contribute to the United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project, and Paralyzed Veterans of America.

"We do quite a bit of business and have a sizeable staff in the United States with offices in California, New York, and Arizona. It's important to us to give back to the brave individuals that fight for their freedom and their daily safety," said Dr. Andy Khawaja, "…as a global company, we support and promote the well-being and safety of all of our allies."

Allied Wallet has a core business goal of connecting buyers and sellers globally. They strive to interconnect people internationally and break down borders so that everyone may offer and share their products and services.

Their global contributions to various countries and causes show true devotion to the betterment of the world and their commitment to society as a whole.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for merchants, enabling them to accept global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize transactions for businesses like restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and car rental companies. For more information, please visit www.alliedwallet.com.

Contacts:

Allied Wallet

A.J. Almeda

United States: (310) 424-5495

aalmeda@alliedwallet.com