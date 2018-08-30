The "2018 Carbon Emissions Trading Market: Europe And Asia Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European and the Asia Pacific Carbon Emissions Trading market has been gaining massive traction in recent years. Several companies operating in the European and the Asia Pacific Carbon Emissions Trading market have witnessed tremendous growth since 2005.

This growth is driven by the Paris agreement, which sets out a global action plan to put the world on track to avoid dangerous climate change by limiting global warming.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the European and the Asia Pacific Carbon Emissions Trading market along with a competitive analysis for 2017 and market forecasts to 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Introduction

III. Cap Trade

IV. Global Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) Map

V. End User Industry Definitions

VI. Terms and Definitions

VII. Methodology

VIII. Executive Summary

IX. Europe And Asia Pacific Carbon Emissions Trading Market Landscape

a. Market Measurements

b. Market Structure

c. Market Drivers

d. Market Challenges

e. Pricing Trends

X. Europe and Asia Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

b. Market Share By Revenue

c. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

XI. Europe Carbon Emissions Trading Market Landscape

a. Bubble Map of Regional Trends

b. Market Trends

XII. Europe Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

a. Revenue Forecasts, 2017-2024

b. Market Share By Revenue, By Trade Type

c. Market Share By Revenue, By Market Type

d. Market Share By Revenue, By Sector

e. Market Share By Revenue, By Country

XIII. Germany Carbon Emissions Trading Market Landscape

XVI. Germany Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

XV. UK Carbon Emissions Trading Market Landscape

XVI. UK Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

XVII. Rest of Europe Carbon Emissions Market Data

XVIII. Asia Pacific Carbon Emissions Market Analysis

XIX. China Carbon Emissions Trading Market Landscape

XX. China Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

XXI. South Korea Carbon Emissions Trading Market Landscape

XXII. South Korea Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

XXIII. New Zealand Carbon Emissions Trading Market Landscape

XXIV. New Zealand Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

XXV. Rest of APAC Carbon Emissions Trading Market Data

Competitive Landscape

EEX Group

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)

Korea Exchange (KRX)

OMF

