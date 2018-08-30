HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks completes repurchase of shares

HMS Networks AB (publ) has on August 30, 2018 purchased 70,000 shares (ISIN SE0009997018) for a weighted average price of SEK 150.60. HMS Networks' holdings of own shares amounts to 292,825 after the repurchase. The total number of outstanding shares in the company is 46,818,868. The repurchase has been made on Nasdaq Stockholm.Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 709-17 29 01Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 707-72 29 83This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers.is the leading independent supplier of solutions for industrial communication. HMS develops and manufactures solutions for connecting automation devices and systems to industrial networks and IIoT under the Anybus, IXXAT and eWON brands. Communication solutions for building automation are offered through the subsidiary Intesis. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters in Halmstad, Ravensburg, Nivelles and Igualada. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Japan, China, Germany, USA, Italy, France, Belgium, Singapore, Spain, India, UK, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, as well as through an extensive network of distributors. HMS employs over 500 people and reported sales of 119 million EUR in 2017. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

