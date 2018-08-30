

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Thursday, as renewed concerns that China's growth is slowing and Brexit fears overshadowed signs of progress in NAFTA talks.



U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods will take effect next month and the response from China may have significant consequences for the global economy and currencies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down half a percent at 384.64 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



The German DAX fell over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent.



The euro remained firm against the dollar despite a measure of Euro zone economic sentiment edging lower for an eight consecutive month in August.



Elsewhere, the number of unemployed in Germany fell by 8,000 from the previous month, in line with expectations while the jobless rate remained stable at 5.2 percent in August, as expected, the Federal Labor Agency said. This was the lowest since German reunification in 1990.



The British pound slipped against the dollar and is heading for a fifth monthly loss after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned the block must be prepared for a disorderly exit by the U.K.



Mining giant Anglo American dropped 1.5 percent, Antofagasta shed 0.7 percent, Glencore lost 1 percent and Rio Tinto declined 0.8 percent ahead of Chinese manufacturing data due Friday.



Banks also declined, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas falling over 1 percent.



British recruitment firm Hays slumped 4.8 percent after unveiling its financial results for fiscal year ended 30th June 2018.



Swedish radiosurgery firm Elekta plunged 7 percent after reporting an unexpected drop in first-quarter operating profit.



Shares of real estate company Unibail-Rodamco tumbled almost 5 percent in Paris despite the company posting improved results for the first half of 2018.



Bouygues rallied 4 percent. The French industrial group confirmed its FY18 view after reporting a rise in first-half profit, helped by improvements in profitability at its telecom and construction divisions.



