

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $94 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $318 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $77 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.7% to $2.22 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $77 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $2.22 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX