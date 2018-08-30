DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509

TOKYO, Aug 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Asai Nursery, Inc. and DENSO Corporation today announced a joint venture to create a next-generation model for horticulture using large-scale greenhouses and agricultural technology. The company, titled AgriD, Inc.., will build one of Japan's largest agricultural greenhouses and develop technologies to improve cultivation productivity for growing vegetables. Construction of the greenhouse will take place in Inabe City, Mie Prefecture which offers ideal amounts of solar radiation for greenhouse cultivation and is scheduled to begin in 2019.AgriD aims to increase the efficiency of agricultural practices through large-scale cultivation. Through agricultural production management, the venture will develop technologies for better controlling the environment in greenhouses, improve efficiency through automation and ensure growth and cultivation control. The model plans to employ a variety of development technologies from both Asai Nursery and DENSO including national distribution channels, air conditioning systems, engine control and robot technologies.DENSO has long been developing products for controlling environments within greenhouses to improve productivity and reduce climate risks in agriculture. In 2015, DENSO released its "Profarm-Controller" product and has supported cultivation in collaboration with Toyotane Co., Ltd. In December 2018, DENSO will establish another joint venture with Daisen Co., Ltd. and Toyotane. In May 2019, the company will release "Profarm T-cube", which is a semi-closed agricultural greenhouse.Asai Nursery aims to provide sophisticated agricultural research and develop production fields and technologies to help control and enhance competitiveness in Japan, especially for tomatoes and cherry tomatoes. Asai creates added value by optimizing agricultural value chains from cultivation management to distribution development. Ultimately, the company strives to develop a new and sustainable model for agricultural management.