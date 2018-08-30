

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) announced the company is focusing on two distinct businesses, Campbell Snacks and Campbell Meals and Beverages, in its core North American market. Campbell has engaged Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners to commence a process to divest its Campbell International and Campbell Fresh businesses in a manner that maximizes value.



Campbell said the company is increasing its cost savings target by $150 million. The company plans to achieve these additional savings by streamlining its organizational structure, expanding its zero-based budgeting efforts and continuing to optimize its manufacturing network. These savings are in addition to the company's prior target of $500 million and the previously announced $295 million in target synergies and run-rate cost savings from Campbell's integration of Snyder's-Lance. Combined, these programs will bring Campbell's total cost savings target to $945 million by the end of fiscal 2022.



Also, Campbell Soup adjusted its long-term targets to reflect the company's actions and more focused portfolio. The company expects: organic net sales growth of 1 to 2 percent; adjusted EBIT growth of 4 to 6 percent; and adjusted EPS growth of 7 to 9 percent.



