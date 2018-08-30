Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Partners with Subsidiary of SGX-Listed Y Ventures 30-Aug-2018 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Partners with Subsidiary of SGX-Listed Y Ventures Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a blockchain advisory partnership with Luminore 8 Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of SGX-listed e-commerce and technology firm Y Ventures. Please find below the announcement released earlier by Y Ventures. http://infopub.sgx.com/FileOpen/Y%20Ventures_AORA%20and%20Coinsilium%20Partner ship_Press%20Release_Final_290818.ashx?App=Announcement&FileID=523326 [1] The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. --ENDS-- For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [2] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com [3] About Y Ventures Group Ltd. Y Ventures Group Ltd. is a Singapore-founded, data-analytics driven e-commerce company with a global presence. The Group's business model leverages on the proprietary information derived from its data analytics capabilities for the procurement, distribution, digital marketing and sale of products worldwide across different online marketplaces in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Capitalising on its data analytics capabilities, Y Ventures' enhances sales results and cost efficiency by employing its data analytics capabilities of analyzing demand trends, pricing intelligence, consumer sentiment and market competition to inform its business decisions. The company also analyses qualitative data and conducts market research through consumer engagement / virtual focus groups to tease out key insights on consumers' preferences on features and specifications, which is valuable for improvement of merchandise. In 2017, Y Ventures made its debut on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange (Stock Code - SGX:1F1), becoming the first homegrown e-commerce and technology firm to do so. For further information about Y Ventures, please visit https://yventures.com.sg [4] About Luminore 8 Pte. Ltd. A subsidiary of Y Ventures Group, Luminore 8 Pte. Ltd. was founded to research and develop e-commerce platforms for the future economy. With its experienced team of developers, engineers and data scientists, Luminore hopes to build truly innovative digital platforms that deliver real value to businesses and consumers around the world. In March 2018, Luminore signed an MOU with Singapore Post Limited to cooperate in developing the e-commerce platform AORA, as well as to explore possible enhancements to the e-commerce parcel logistics chain utilising new technological processes for warehousing and last mile delivery. 