sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,12 Euro		-0,24
-1,07 %
WKN: A2JN9W ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Ticker-Symbol: IMO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,173
22,274
12:27
22,18
22,24
12:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMMOFINANZ AG22,12-1,07 %