Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of

Financial Reports

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report



2018-08-30 / 12:02

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:

https://www.immofinanz.com/de/downloadcenter/finanzbericht-zum-1-halbjahr-20

18/ID13643 English:

https://www.immofinanz.com/en/downloadcenter/financial-report-on-the-first-h

alf-year-2018/ID13643



2018-08-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 11

1100 Vienna

Austria

Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



End of News DGAP News Service



719107 2018-08-30



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 30, 2018 06:03 ET (10:03 GMT)