

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales growth eased for the second straight month in July, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Retail sales climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 5.5 percent increase in June.



Turnover of retail trade in food products grew 5.1 percent annually in July and those of non-food products advanced by 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1 percent from June, when it fell by 1.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX