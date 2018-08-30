BlockEx 'Carbon Blue' Delivers Biggest Ever Upgrade to Award-Winning Digital Asset Trading Platform

LONDON, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

40 new crypto trading pairs added to BlockExMarkets.com with new user interface, brokerage traderoom, and primary & secondary marketplaces

BlockEx, the digital asset exchange provider for institutional-grade financial markets, has unveiled its new 'Carbon Blue' release, the most significant upgrade to its exchange platform to date.

CarbonBlue delivers a brand new user interface centred on a new traderoom with a ten-times increase in performance. A primary listing cart and enhanced KYC flows streamline the ICO issuance process and include a new 'flash sale' feature. New crypto-to-crypto trading is supported by the listing of 20 new secondary market tokens.

Adam Leonard, CEO at BlockEx, said: "We're very excited about the Carbon Blue release to our award-winning platform. It is a major milestone for BlockEx that is the culmination of many months of work. It delivers a wealth of capabilities to BlockExMarkets.com, built around a new traderoom, including 40 new crypto-pairs, and exciting primary and secondary listing features. It is also built on a revised architecture that allows us to slipstream in the many upgrades we have planned over the next year."

BlockEx's platform now offers more than 40 BTC/ETH crypto-pairs and 20 secondary tokens, including: aELF, Aeron, ContentBox, CortexLabs, DAXT, DistrictOx, Dock, EOS, Ethos, Golem, GoNetwork, Holo, LOCI, LOOM, Mark.Space, Nuls, OmiseGO, RCC, Stox, Zilliqa.

About BlockEx

BlockEx is the blockchain digital asset exchange and technology provider for institutional-grade financial market participants, to allow them to deliver a step change in opportunity, efficiency and transparency in their own businesses. The company, an award winning London-based fintech success, delivers and operates http://www.BlockExMarkets.com its own brokerage, which incorporates blockchain asset origination, dematerialisation and lifecycle management tools. Find out more at http://www.BlockEx.com.