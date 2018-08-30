Cloud-agnostic EFSS enables European customers to maintain infrastructure of choice and meet regulatory compliance

New German office positions FileCloud to better serve European markets and indicates commitment to developing features and solutions that cater to global companies

FileCloud's number of customers in German-speaking region more than tripled in the last two years

FileCloud, a cloud-agnostic Enterprise File Sync and Sharing Solution, today announced that it is opening a new office in Germany to better serve European markets and to recruit local talent. Current European customers include the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property, United Nations Environment Program, Deloitte and the Hanze University of Applied Sciences.

"Europe is one of our fastest growing markets and strengthening our local presence is essential," said Madhan Kanagavel, CEO of FileCloud. "Our recent expansion into Germany reflects our optimism in the European market and reinforces our commitment to European companies on developing solutions that meet the local regulation and market demands."

GDPR is driving a need for solutions that offer data ownership and control. FileCloud is a leader in the enterprise file sharing and collaboration space that enables collaboration across organizations while delivering total control and ownership. With recent company size and revenue growth, this expansion to Europe will contribute to the global traction of FileCloud's solution.

FileCloud was the first private cloud enterprise file sharing and collaboration solution to release features to address GDPR. FileCloud continues to introduce many product features that are developed mainly to cater to European enterprises. FileCloud recently announced 'pattern search' which allows organizations for personal data patterns such as driver's license, national identification number, passport number etc.

"From inception, FileCloud has championed data ownership and control," said Amar Kanagaraj, CMO of FileCloud. "As companies and governments realize the importance of data ownership, FileCloud's value proposition is resonating with the market. In the post-GDPR era, there is an increased need for solutions like FileCloud that offer data ownership and control."

FileCloud is an advanced, scalable and growing platform that solves the needs of large enterprise organizations. Find out more: https://www.getfilecloud.com.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a unified, secure enterprise file service platform that organizes enterprise data, enhances collaboration and productivity while providing ironclad data protection. FileCloud is developed by CodeLathe Inc., based in Austin, Texas. FileCloud offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private and hybrid clouds. The company offers two products Tonido for consumers, and FileCloud for businesses that are used by millions of customers around the world, ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers. For more information, visit www.getfilecloud.com.

