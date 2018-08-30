Eolus Vind AB: Swedish wind farm Jenåsen completed and handed over to Munich Re

Hässleholm, Sweden, August 30, 2018

Eolus has completed wind farm Jenåsen in Sundsvall municipality. All conditions for the completion of the transaction between Eolus and MEAG, asset manager of Munich Re, regarding the sale of the wind farm comprising 79 MW have been fulfilled and the buyer has taken over the facility.

In May 2017 Eolus signed an agreement with MEAG regarding the sale of wind farm Jenåsen, comprising 23 Vestas V126 3.45 MW wind turbines, to Munich Re. The agreement was made public through a press release on May 31st, 2017. All conditions for the fulfillment of the transaction regarding the turn key wind farm have been met, payment have occurred and the buyer has taken over the facilities.

Eolus will deliver asset management services for the wind farm. The electricity produced by the wind farm will be sold to Google via a power purchase agreement.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates more than 400 MW on behalf of customers.



Eolus Vind AB has about 7 300 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment