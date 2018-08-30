Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics (Biclonics), today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at Citi's 13Annual Biotech Conference entitled, "Landscape in Immuno-Oncology and Bi-Specific Antibodies" on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.

