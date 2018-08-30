Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) Opens Its Second Operating Entity in Europe Amid Rapid Growth

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018(RIS), the industry leader in retail on-site inkjet cartridge refilling services, today announced the establishment of its second operating entity in Europe - SAS Retail Inkjet Solutions France. It previously formed Retail Inkjet Solutions UK Limited in 2014. On the heels of a successful partnership with French retail chain Auchan Retail France, RIS has seen strong growth in continental Europe over the last several years. As a result, the company saw a need to establish additional supporting infrastructure in the region. SAS Retail Inkjet Solutions France will reinforce and continue to refine services to European retailers helping them provide better service to in-store shoppers.

"The opening of SAS Retail Inkjet Solutions France will streamline RIS supply chain operations in Europe with quicker response times for service and maintenance, as well as provide faster delivery of ink and supplies to retailers," said David Lenny, RIS President and CEO. "Our expansion into Europe, including a bolstered team of locally-based Account Managers, further demonstrates our commitment to our retail partners and consumers, and we look forward to continued growth throughout the region."

In March 2018, following a trial program, Auchan Retail France selected the RIS InkCenter to launch a nationwide rollout of Inkjet Refill Services at all of its hypermarket stores. At the same time, RIS has established additional trial program partnerships with select European retailers, including E.Leclerc, Cora, Intermarché and Saturn, with the goal of increased retail presence throughout several countries.

The concept behind RIS is simple - customers drop off their empty inkjet cartridges at the store's Service Area to be refilled while they're shopping by an associate using the patented RIS InkCenter machine. Ready in a short time, the result is an eco-friendly and high-quality ink refill with up to 70 percent savings compared with the cost of buying a new cartridge.

