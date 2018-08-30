uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate at Multiple Upcoming Conferences

• Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference, September 5 - 6, 2018 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.
- Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, September 5th at 3:35 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
- In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.
• Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference, September 5 - 6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.
- Matt Kapusta will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "Gene Therapy: Present & Future", moderated by Citi analysts, on Thursday, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
- In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.
• Goldman Sachs 8th Annual Biotech Symposium, September 7, 2018 at Goldman Sachs London Offices, in London, United Kingdom.
- Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Friday, September 7th.
• 2018 Janney Healthcare Conference, September 17, 2018 at the Union League Club in New York City.
- Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will present a corporate update on Monday, September 17th at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with liver/metabolic, central nervous system and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com
uniQure Contacts
|For Investors:
|For Media:
|Maria E. Cantor
|Eva M. Mulder
|Tom Malone
|Direct: 339-970-7536
|Direct: +31 20 240 6103
|Direct: 339-970-7558
|Mobile: 617-680-9452
|Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79
|Mobile: 339-223-8541
|m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com)
|e.mulder@uniQure.com (mailto:e.mulder@uniQure.com)
|t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)