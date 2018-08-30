sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,60 Euro		-0,20
-0,56 %
WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 Ticker-Symbol: UQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQURE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIQURE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,867
36,333
14:09
36,00
36,20
14:09
30.08.2018 | 13:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate at Multiple Upcoming Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September:

• Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference, September 5 - 6, 2018 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.

  • Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer at uniQure, will present a corporate update on Wednesday, September 5th at 3:35 p.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
  • In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.

• Citi's 13th Annual Biotech Conference, September 5 - 6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

  • Matt Kapusta will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "Gene Therapy: Present & Future", moderated by Citi analysts, on Thursday, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
  • In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.

• Goldman Sachs 8th Annual Biotech Symposium, September 7, 2018 at Goldman Sachs London Offices, in London, United Kingdom.

  • Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on Friday, September 7th.

• 2018 Janney Healthcare Conference, September 17, 2018 at the Union League Club in New York City.

  • Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will present a corporate update on Monday, September 17th at 10:45 a.m. ET.
  • In addition, company management will host meetings with institutional investors.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with liver/metabolic, central nervous system and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts

For Investors: For Media:
Maria E. Cantor Eva M. Mulder Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452 Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79 Mobile: 339-223-8541
m.cantor@uniQure.com (mailto:m.cantor@uniQure.com) e.mulder@uniQure.com (mailto:e.mulder@uniQure.com) t.malone@uniQure.com (mailto:t.malone@uniQure.com)


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)