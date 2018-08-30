

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped on Thursday as the U.S. dollar firmed up slightly on expectations of higher interest rates in the wake of better-than-expected annualized growth in second-quarter U.S. gross domestic product.



Spot gold was down 0.24 percent at $1,204.55 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were marginally lower at $1,210.90 an ounce.



The precious metal is on track for its fifth straight monthly loss, failing to attract safe-haven demand despite uncertainty about global trade.



Emerging currencies sold off sharply again today, with the Argentine peso crashing more than 7 percent after a collapse in investor confidence in President Mauricio Macri's government.



The Turkish lira extended losses after Moody's downgraded 20 Turkish financial institutions and a measure of the country's economic confidence index fell 9 percent month-on-month in August to its lowest since March 2009.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX