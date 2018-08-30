According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global commercial sous vide machine market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 6% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of sous vide cooking in foodservice establishments is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global commercial sous vide machine market into the following products:

Commercial water bath type sous vide machines

Commercial immersion type sous vide machines

In 2017, the commercial water bath type sous vide machines segment accounted for 74% of the global market and is projected to reach 75% by 2022, exhibiting a 1% increase in market share.

Global commercial sous vide machine market: Top emerging trend

The high adoption of commercial sous vide machines with low water indicators is an emerging trend in the food service space. Commercial sous vide machines use water baths to provide the precise temperature control while cooking various types of food products. Vacuum bags that contain food products are immersed in a bath of warm temperature-controlled water. Operators need to maintain the water level in sous vide containers between the minimum and maximum fill lines noted on these containers. Commercial sous vide machines offered by various manufacturers feature low-level water indicators. Some of the commercial sous vide machines can automatically turn off if the water level falls below the minimum required level. Thus, with such advantages, the market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

