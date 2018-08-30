Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Jens Bager
2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Position/Status
Chairman of the board of directors of Better Collective A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Better Collective A/S
b) LEI
2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Shares
Identification code
ISIN DK0060952240
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|SEK 71.20
|30,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e) Date of transaction
2018-08-29
f) Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA
Contacts
CFO: Flemming Pedersen
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.10 p.m. CET on August 30, 2018.
About Better Collective
Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.
