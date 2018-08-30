

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $50.84 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $60.01 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $74.25 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $818.82 million from $728.72 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $74.25 Mln. vs. $56.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $818.82 Mln vs. $728.72 Mln last year.



