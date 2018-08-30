BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
London, August 30
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
30 August 2018
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr. Andrew Irvine, who is a non-executive Director of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc, has retired as the Chairman of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc with effect from 29 August 2018.
