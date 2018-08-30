sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.08.2018 | 13:22
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 30

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

30 August 2018

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr. Andrew Irvine, who is a non-executive Director of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc, has retired as the Chairman of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc with effect from 29 August 2018.

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427


© 2018 PR Newswire