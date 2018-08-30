BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



30 August 2018

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr. Andrew Irvine, who is a non-executive Director of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc, has retired as the Chairman of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc with effect from 29 August 2018.

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427