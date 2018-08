BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer price inflation held steady in July, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 8.2 percent year-over-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June. This was the fifth successive monthly increase.



Monthly, producer prices rebounded 0.4 percent from June, when it dropped by 0.4 percent.



