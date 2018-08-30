According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global functional water market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for functional beverages is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Functional Water Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global functional water market into the following products:

Flavored functional water

Unflavored functional water

In 2017, the flavored functional water segment accounted for 80% of the global market and is projected to decline to 76% by 2022, exhibiting a 4% decrease in market share.

Global functional water market: Top emerging trend

The rising interest in functional water with herbal ingredients is an emerging trend in the non-alcoholic beverages space. The growing population of health-conscious consumers across the globe prefers functional beverages over other bottled drinks. The health benefits of consuming functional water are attributable to the presence of minerals, vitamins, herbs and other essential elements. With the consumers knowing that functional beverages contain quality ingredients that provide additional health benefits, they are more inclined towards adopting functional beverages, which is positively affecting the growth of the global functional water market. There is also a substantial increase in the consumer population that prefers bottled water due to the increasing rate of tap water contamination. Moreover, increasing rate of obesity, diabetes and other diseases is compelling consumers to avoid sugary soft drinks, which is leading to a positive impact on the global functional water market.

