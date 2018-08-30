

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased marginally in August after accelerating in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in August, just below the 2.7 percent rise in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from July, when it remained flat.



The consumer price index less housing cost increased 1.3 percent annually and by 0.1 percent monthly in August.



Another report from the statistical office revealed that producer price inflation slowed to 9.0 percent in July from 11.7 percent in June. Monthly, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent.



