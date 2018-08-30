

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $273.9 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $233.8 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $273.9 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $5.53 billion from $5.28 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $273.9 Mln. vs. $235.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $5.53 Bln vs. $5.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.11 - $1.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.53 - $5.64 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 - $5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $22.75 - $22.97 Bln



