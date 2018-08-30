According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global trail mixes market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for healthy and on-the-go snacks is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005352/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global trail mixes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Trail Mixes Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global trail mixes market into the following products:

Inorganic trail mixes

Organic trail mixes

In 2017, the inorganic trail mixes segment accounted for 94.51% of the global market and is projected to drop to 94.14% by 2022, exhibiting almost 0.37% decline in its market share.

Global trail mixes market: Top emerging trend

Portioned snacking is an emerging trend in the food space. Portioned snacking is a trend that has emerged due to growing health concerns arising from increasing cases of obesity and other health-related problems. Thus, consumers seek to restrict their food intake to smaller quantities, which can be consumed at multiple time intervals. To respond to this trend, food and beverage manufacturers are coming up with smaller packs. This has been a success, especially in the case of convenience foods. Consumers are becoming mindful of their diet as they monitor their calorie, sugar, and fat intakes. Apart from this, affordability is another reason behind the growing trend of portioned packaging.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Trail Mixes Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (inorganic trail mixes and organic trail mixes)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (General Mills, Kellogg NA, PepsiCo, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Tropical Foods)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005352/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com