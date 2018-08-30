According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global camel milk market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period. The increasing camel milk production is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Camel Milk Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global camel milk market into the following products:

Fresh camel milk

Processed camel milk

In 2017, the fresh camel milk segment accounted for over 65% of the global market and is projected to reach 66% by 2022, exhibiting close to 1% increase in market share.

Global camel milk market: Top emerging trend

The launch of new products based on camel milk is an emerging trend in the non-alcoholic beverages space. Players in the market are coming up with new products based on camel milk, such as chocolates and ice creams, to capitalize on the increasing demand for camel milk among consumers. The demand for camel milk products is expected to remain high during the forecast period due to increasing awareness of the health benefits of camel milk.

