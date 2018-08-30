BlueVenn has been announced as the winner of the 2018 MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution." This has been awarded by MarTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and products in the marketing technology industry.

Commenting on the award win, BlueVenn's CEO Steve Klin said "Every marketer has fragmented data and I truly believe that BlueVenn is unrivalled at blending all this online and offline customer data together. I'm particularly proud of this award however, because it highlights our platform's unique, omnichannel campaign management and analytics capabilities."

The BlueVenn Customer Data Platform, released in 2016, provides a real-time engine that unifies data from different areas of an organization. It also acts as the single marketing automation hub to coordinate every campaign across email, direct mail, the website, SMS or any other marketing channel.

Klin further states "We knew we had to launch BlueVenn because the consumer buying journey has evolved and become less predictable, but marketers are still stuck in old linear campaign mindsets and using technology that hasn't evolved either."

BlueVenn triggers other marketing platforms from within the tool, meaning marketers don't have to replace their existing marketing platforms. They simply use BlueVenn as the hub that automates all their channels to create a consistent and omnichannel approach to marketing.

James Johnson, managing director of MarTech Breakthrough says, "One of the main issues in MarTech is that the centralization of marketing data and personalization of campaigns can be incredibly complex. BlueVenn is leading the charge in solving this issue with their robust Customer Data Platform. We are pleased to recognize BlueVenn for their work with our 2018 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution."

About BlueVenn

The BlueVenn Customer Data Platform unifies all your marketing data to achieve the elusive Single Customer View. With 400 clients and 20 years of experience creating data-driven marketing technology solutions, BlueVenn is at the forefront of an omnichannel revolution, redefining how marketers interact with their customers. To discover more visit http://www.bluevenn.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards provides a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products. For more information visit http://martechbreakthrough.com/

