CCH OneClick Recognized as a Cloud Disruptor Finalist

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced it received top honors in the Business Intelligence Group 2018 Stratus Awards program in recognition of unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Top Honors with Hybrid Cloud Computing

TeamMate+ named Global Leader in Hybrid Cloud Computing category in recognition of providing a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms. TeamMate+ is designed to help internal audit and assurance professionals coordinate information about their evaluation of risks and controls across their organization and the results of their testing efforts through an intuitive, fully configurable, web-based tool that can be easily navigated between multiple platforms.

"We are focused on creating solutions that support the way our customers work in today's world," said Karen Abramson, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our cloud computing innovations that help customers achieve results in the moments that matter most."

Finalist Placement with Cloud Disruption

CCH OneClick named a finalist in the Cloud Disruptor category, which recognizes an organization, product or service that is rapidly changing the status quo of an existing market, segment of the industry they serve or the larger cloud industry as a whole. CCH OneClick enables Tax Advisors in the UK to embrace digitalization with a set of cloud-based connected workspaces.

"Wolters Kluwer is clearly ahead of the pack helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of all of our daily lives and the staff and volunteer judges are pleased to shed a little light on these innovative services, organizations and executives."

This accolade from Business Intelligence Group adds to several global honors bestowed upon Wolters Kluwer this year. TeamMate Solutions earned a Bronze Stevie in the 2018 American Business Awards and was recognized by Accounting Today magazine in their list of Top New Products for 2018, and CCH OneClick was shortlisted as "2018 Software Innovation of the Year" in the Accounting Excellence Awards.

The award-winning TeamMate Solutions will be on display during the 15th Annual TeamMate User Forum September 30 to October 3, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY). For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005162/en/

Contacts:

Wolters Kluwer

Media Contacts:

MARISA WESTCOTT

+1 212-771-0853

or

NICOLE YOUNG

+1 347-931-1055

N.Young@wolterskluwer.com