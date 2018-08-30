Ideal solution for Cloud Data Center optical connectivity

Fully analog, low cost solution delivers best-in-class low latency with industry leading module total power consumption under 22 milliwatts per gigabit

End-to-end solution, ensuring seamless component interoperability and faster time to market

MACOM will host live demonstrations at CIOE in Booth #1A32, and ECOC in Booth #579

MACOM products highlighted in live demonstrations are sampling to customers today

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of high-performance RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic solutions, today announced live demonstrations of the industry's first complete chipset solution for 200G and 400G CWDM optical module providers servicing Cloud Data Center applications. This solution enables 200G modules at under 4.5W and 400G modules at under 9W total power consumption, thus delivering industry-leading power efficiency with a fully analog architecture that ensures extremely low latency and is poised to provide a lower cost option compared to DSP-based offerings.

MACOM's full transmit and receive solution operates at up to 53 Gbps PAM-4 data rates per lane and is optimized for use in 200G QSFP56 and 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP module applications. For 200G demonstration, the solution is comprised of the MAOM-38051 four-channel transmit CDR and modulator driver and MAOT-025402 TOSA with embedded MAOP-L284CN CWDM L-PIC (silicon photonic integrated circuit with integrated CW lasers) transmitter, and on the receive side features the MAOR-053401 ROSA with embedded demultiplexer, BSP56B photodetectors MATA-03819 quad TIA and the MASC-38040 four-channel receive CDR. The combined, high-performance MACOM solution enables a low bit error rate (BER) and better than 1E-8 pre-forward error correction (Pre-FEC).

"MACOM is committed to leading the evolution of Data Center interconnects from 100G to 200G and 400G, as evidenced by our unique ability to deliver a complete 200G chipset and TOSA/ROSA subassembly solution with market leading performance and power efficiency," said Gary Shah, Vice President, High-Performance Analog Business Line, MACOM. "With this solution, optical module providers are expected to benefit from seamless component interoperability and a unified support team, reducing design complexity and costs while accelerating their time to market."

All of the MACOM products highlighted in the forthcoming 200G live demonstrations are sampling to customers today, with production availability targeted for early 2019. Customers can select from component-level solutions or a TOSA/ROSA subassembly-level solution.

MACOM will host the live demonstrations of its fully analog 200G solution at the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE), Booth #1A32, in Shenzhen, China, September 5th- 8th, and at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), Booth #579, in Rome, Italy, September 24th- 26th. For more information about MACOM's optical and photonic technology solutions, visit www.macom.com.

ABOUT MACOM:

MACOM enables a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and datacenters.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure, aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better, through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

MACOM, M/A-COM, M/A-COM Technology Solutions, M/A-COM Tech, Partners in RF Microwave, The First Name in Microwave and related logos are trademarks of MACOM. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about MACOM, please visit www.macom.com follow @MACOMtweets on Twitter, join MACOM on LinkedIn, or visit the MACOM YouTube Channel.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to MACOM. These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although MACOM believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot and does not guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DISCLAIMER FOR NEW PRODUCTS:

Any express or implied statements in MACOM product announcements are not meant as warranties or warrantable specifications of any kind. The only warranty MACOM may offer with respect to any product sale is one contained in a written purchase agreement between MACOM and the purchaser concerning such sale and signed by a duly authorized MACOM employee, or, to the extent MACOM's purchase order acknowledgment so indicates, the limited warranty contained in MACOM's standard Terms and Conditions of Sale, a copy of which may be found at: http://www.macom.com/partner-login.

