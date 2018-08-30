According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global veal meat market size is expected to exceed 1427 thousand tonnes by 2022. The increasing import and export of veal meat is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Veal Meat Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global veal meat market into the following products:

Fresh veal meat

Processed veal meat

In 2017, the fresh veal meat segment accounted for 73.51% of the global market and is projected to decline to 73.06% by 2022, exhibiting a 0.45% decrease in market share.

Global veal meat market: Top emerging trend

New veal processing and packaging technology is an emerging trend in the food space. In terms of trade, the exports of beef and veal meat from Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China had increased in 2016 as compared to the exports in 2015. This is further expected to increase during the forecast period. In 2016, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand were the biggest importers of beef and veal, and, therefore, this factor is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market. New technological advancements are expected to help cater to the increase in demand and improve operational efficiencies.

