SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global L-theanine Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report This report forecasts an accelerating spend growth momentum for the L-theanine market owing to the extensive usage of L-theanine as a nutritional supplement by the nutraceuticals companies. In addition to this, L-theanine benefits such as prevention of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and nervous system disorder, are also driving the category market growth.

"It is important to ensure purity of the raw materials that are used to produce L-theanine. This will facilitate production of high quality and high-productivity L-glutamine compounds with minimum production of by-products," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category help in identifying category pricing dynamics to assist both the buyers and the suppliers to design a cost-effective category procurement strategy. The reports highlight the supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers achieve their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the L-theanine market.

Rising usage of L-theanine as a nutritional supplement by nutraceuticals companies.

Increasing usage of L-theanine in tea which is one of the widely consumed beverages across the globe.

Report scope snapshot: L-theanine market

Market Insights

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

