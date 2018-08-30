Cutera, Inc.: Cutera Expands New truSculpt iD Personalized Body Sculpting Solution to Europe

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2018across European markets. The new personalized body sculpting solution will be available through direct sales channels in Spain, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Benelux and Switzerland.

Today, truSculpt iD was unveiled for the first time in Europe at Cutera University Clinical Forum (CUCF) in Barcelona, Spain. The forum's keynote speaker, world renowned dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Dover, spoke to over 100 attendees about body sculpting and truSculpt iD's ease of use. truSculpt iD will also be featured at the 5-Continent-Congress in Barcelona, Spain from August 31 - September 2, 2018.

"We are excited to announce the availability of truSculpt iD throughout Europe, supporting our mission to develop powerful technologies that advance the medical aesthetics industry and help clinicians expand their body sculpting practice," said Jason Richey, Chief Operating Officer of Cutera, Inc. "truSculpt iD delivers results regardless of the patient's shape or body type - allowing physicians to effectively treat those who might not be candidates for other contouring procedures. We believe the truSculpt iD will expand the market with this comfortable, safe, and highly rapid sculpting procedure."

About truSculpt iD

truSculpt iD is the next evolution in body sculpting with the ability to treat a full abdomen in as little as 15 minutes. Its sleek design gives physicians and other qualified practitioners the flexibility to deliver personalized body sculpting to patients through either a hand-held or hands-free treatment technique in a fraction of the time required by other body sculpting options on the market. This, alongside its unique ability to treat various fat densities and all skin types, highlights the versatility of the truSculpt iD technology.

A non-surgical body sculpting system, truSculpt iD uses innovative monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology to selectively target fat and therapeutically heat the fat cells until they are slowly removed and excreted through the body naturally. Penetrating deep to treat the entire fat layer from skin to muscle, truSculpt iD is clinically proven for permanent fat cell destruction. With real-time temperature control working to provide consistent results, studies have shown an average fat reduction of 24 percent, with patients seeing improvements six to twelve weeks following the first treatment.

Additional Resources:

New truSculpt iD Product Page (http://www.cutera.com/trusculptid)

New truSculpt iD Patient Microsite (http://www.trusculpt.com/)

truSculpt iD Technology Blog (http://www.cutera.com/aesthetic-blog/introducing-truSculptid)

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com .

