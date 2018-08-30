

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's import price inflation accelerated for the fourth straight month in July, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The import price index climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 3.8 percent climb in June.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices alone jumped 27.2 percent annually in July. The price index for intermediate goods climbed 4.8 percent, while those of consumer goods dropped by 1.4 percent.



Month-on-month, import prices edged down 0.1 percent from June, when it rose by 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX