Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on 5 natural language processing applications in business.

Natural language processing is becoming an integral element of communication in the business world. The applications of natural language processing can be used by many organizations to enhance the efficiency of their documentation processes, improve the accuracy of documentation, and find the most pertinent information from large databases.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"Natural language processing is gradually going mainstream now with Siri, Google, and Alexa communicating with users and easily decoding the language spoken by them."

Business applications of natural language processing

Chatbots to optimize HR: Modern companies are using the newest form of natural language processing system called chatbots. Primarily, chatbots were used majorly by B2C firms, who have to address customer queries and requests directly. Over the past few years, organizations have realized the potential of this technology and have started using it for operations that contain optimizing HR. These bots can reply to employee queries such as "when does my insurance need renewal" or "How many paid leaves do I have left". Some employee-friendly organizations are also using bots to take employee polls on workplace satisfaction to the snacks they want in the office pantry.

Sentiment analysis: Attaining customer insights is one of the key fundamentals for businesses to know where they stand in the market and the developments that need to be made. NLP is a great tool for businesses to find and evaluate the responses of customers regarding the messages published to the business on social media. It helps to recognize the tone of the message or the emotional state of the writer of the post. It is executed through a combination of statistics and NLP. Precise values are allocated to the text (positive, negative or neutral) and, in turn, efforts are made to find the underlying mood of the users.

Customer service: Guaranteeing customer satisfaction is one of the most interesting tasks for most organizations. This is where the natural language processing applications can be put to use to offer a better user experience. NLP is a powerful way for organizations to gain deeper insights into audience preferences, tastes, and perceptions. It makes use of speech separation, where artificial intelligence is used to find each voice to the matching speaker and answer each of the callers distinctly. This will guarantee personalized customer care, which therefore results in improved customer satisfaction.

Guaranteeing customer satisfaction is one of the most interesting tasks for most organizations. This is where the natural language processing applications can be put to use to offer a better user experience. NLP is a powerful way for organizations to gain deeper insights into audience preferences, tastes, and perceptions. It makes use of speech separation, where artificial intelligence is used to find each voice to the matching speaker and answer each of the callers distinctly. This will guarantee personalized customer care, which therefore results in improved customer satisfaction. Visit our page, to view the complete list of the 5 natural language processing applications in business

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

