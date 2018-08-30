Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT):

What Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2018

When/Where September 5-6, 2018 Tobacco Dock, London, U.K. October 28-30, 2018 Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL

Details: Gartner ReimagineHR is the premier event for HR leaders around the world. Join Gartner and senior HR executives to hear key insights and learn actionable strategies necessary to support organizational performance. Gartner ReimagineHR will be held September 5-6 in London, and October 28-30 in Florida. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using GartnerHR.

Through six conference tracks, attendees will learn about:

The Next Frontier HR's Role in Leading Digitalization

Future of Work Scenarios 2035: How Will Leaders Manage in a Majority-Bot Workforce World?

What CEOs Need from HR

Using Artificial Intelligence to Improve Recruiter Effectiveness

The Gig Economy: Implications for Recruiting Critical Talent

How to Build a Vibrant Internal Labor Market

Using Talent Analytics to Compete in the Complex Labor Market

Emerging HR Technology Trends and What to Do About Them

Global Perspectives on Tackling Pay Equity

Getting Ahead of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Keynotes:

Opening Keynote: The Next Frontier HR's Role in Leading Digitalization Brian Kropp, Group VP, Gartner's HR Practice

Guest Keynote: Radical Inclusion What the Post-9/11 World Should Have Taught Us About Leadership Ori Brafman, Author, Radical Inclusion

Guest Keynote: Closing the Gender Gap in Technology Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code (U.K. only)

Guest Keynote: People-Centered Future of Work Dr. Eddie Obeng, Innovator, Educator, Author (U.K. only)

Guest Keynote: The Day After Tomorrow Peter Hinssen, Author, Entrepreneur and Expert on Disruptive Innovation (U.K. only)

Guest Keynote: Next Gen Talent Unleash the Power and Perspective of Every Generation Seth Mattison, Internationally renowned expert, author and futurist, FutureSight Labs (U.S. only)

Guest Keynote: Grit to Great How Perseverance, Passion and Pluck Take You From Ordinary to Extraordinary Linda Kaplan Thaler, Business Leader, Author, Communications Expert (U.S. only)

Guest Keynote: Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World Adam Grant, Professor and Author (U.S. only)

The Exhibit Showcase at the event will bring together the world's leading partners and service providers at the forefront of HR and provide attendees with exclusive access in a variety of settings. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the ReimagineHR U.K. Exhibitor Directory and the ReimagineHR U.S. Exhibitor Directory.

For complete event details, please visit Gartner ReimagineHR U.K or Gartner ReimagineHR U.S. Members of the media can register for the event by contacting Mary Baker at mary.baker@gartner.com.

