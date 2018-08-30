Pressure BioSciences, Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Awarded Key U.S. Patent for Novel High-Pressure Flow-Through Microfluidic Sample Preparation Device

Invention Opens Path for Integration of Automated 'Hands-Free' Sample Prep Workflows Utilizing Company's Patented High-Pressure Platform Technologies

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced the award of a key new U.S. patent, entitled 'Flow-through High Hydrostatic Pressure Microfluidic Sample Preparation Device and Related Methods Therefor.' This new patent (US 9995661) brings the Company's Intellectual Property ('IP') estate up to a total of 21 issued patents.

Dr. Alexander Lazarev, PBI's Vice President of Research and Development, said: 'This long-anticipated patent is a very important development for the Company on multiple fronts, and the timing of its issuance could not be better. This invention covers key elements of our plans for developing automated, 'hands-free' sample handling for the next generation of our high-pressure sample preparation platform technologies. This invention also enables a unique capability for maintaining high pressure in a flow-through format (rather than current batch processing), which we expect will facilitate the development of new, automated continuous process monitoring tools applicable to diverse segments of the life sciences industry. Finally, we believe this novel flow-through concept offers critical enablement for future system design strategies for epitope characterization, an emerging area in development and production of biotherapeutics that could revolutionize personalized therapy for numerous medical conditions, including autoimmune diseases and a variety of rare medical disorders.'

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, added: 'We believe that the hands-free, automated workflow enabled by this invention will allow for the development of valuable enhancements in efficiencies, throughput and contamination avoidance for our instrument and consumable product lines. We also believe this invention will accelerate our expansion into larger scale applications and users in multiple major business segments for the Company. Growth in these additional areas should further cement and expand market acceptance and recognition for PBI's innovative and enabling pressure-based platform technologies and spur concomitant growth in revenue and shareholder value.'

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or 'PCT') hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired PreEMT technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow entry into the biologics contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ('UST') platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

