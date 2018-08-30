Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2018) - U3O8 Corp. (TSX: UWE), (OTCQB: UWEFF) ("U3O8 Corp." or the "Company") announces that it is extending the expiry date (the "Warrant Extension") and amending the exercise price (the "Amended Exercise Price") of 1,132,500 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to private placement offerings of the Company.

Warrant Extension and Amendment

The Company and holders of the Warrants have agreed to the Warrant Extension and Amended Exercise Price whereby the Warrants will expire twelve months from the original expiry dates, and be exercisable into a common share of the Company at $0.50, as depicted in the table below:

Issue Date Issued

Exercise

Price Original

Expiry

Date Amended

Expiry

Date Amended

Exercise

Price Effective

Date Original # of

Warrants

Issued September 13, 2016 $0.90 September 13, 2018 September 13, 2019 $0.50 September 13, 2018 1,066,667 October 12, 2016 $0.90 October 12, 2018 October 12, 2019 $0.50 September 13, 2018 65,833

None of the Warrants are held by insiders of the Company.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has provided conditional approval for the Warrant Extension and Amended Exercise Price with an effective date for the amendments of September 13, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward looking statements" related with the development plans, economic potential and growth targets of U3O8 Corp's projects. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to: (a) the low-cost and near-term development of Laguna Salada, (b) the Laguna Salada and Berlin PEAs, and (c) the price and market for uranium. These statements are based on assumptions, including that: (i) actual results of our exploration, resource goals, metallurgical testing, economic studies and development activities will continue to be positive and proceed as planned, and assumptions in the Laguna Salada and Berlin PEAs prove to be accurate, (ii) a joint venture will be formed with the provincial petroleum and mining company on the Argentina project, (iii) requisite regulatory and governmental approvals will be received on a timely basis on terms acceptable to U3O8 Corp., (iv) economic, political and industry market conditions will be favourable, and (v) financial markets and the market for uranium will improve for junior resource companies in the short-term. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in such statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general economic and financial market conditions, (2) changes in demand and prices for minerals, (3) the Company's ability to establish appropriate joint venture partnerships, (4) litigation, regulatory, and legislative developments, dependence on regulatory approvals, and changes in environmental compliance requirements, community support and the political and economic climate, (5) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with exploration results, resource estimates, potential resource growth, future metallurgical test results, changes in project parameters as plans evolve, (6) competitive developments, (7) availability of future financing, (8) exploration risks, and other factors beyond the control of U3O8 Corp. including those factors set out in the "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. U3O8 Corp. assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law. For more information on the above-noted PEAs, refer to the September 18, 2014 technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Laguna Salada Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Chubut Province, Argentina" and the January 18, 2013 technical report titled "U3O8 Corp. Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Berlin Deposit, Colombia."