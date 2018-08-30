

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Sprycel (dasatinib) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The FDA action date is December 29, 2018.



The application is based on data from CA180-372 (NCT01460160), an ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating the addition of Sprycel to a chemotherapy regimen modeled on a Berlin-Frankfurt-Munster high-risk backbone in pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL.



Sprycel is also an FDA-approved treatment for adults with newly diagnosed Ph+ CML-CP and is approved for this indication in more than 50 countries.



Both the FDA and the European Commission approved the expansion of Sprycel's indication to include pediatric patients with Ph+ CML-CP in November 2017 and July 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX