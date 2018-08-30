ShieldSquare Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Granular Bot Risk Management through its Real-time Bot Mitigation Solution

Using Intent-based Deep Behavior Analysis and a variety of sophisticated technologies, ShieldSquare can detect advanced bots exhibiting human-like characteristics that evade traditional bot detection techniques

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global bot risk management (BRM) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ShieldSquare with the 2018 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its real-time bot mitigation and management solution for Web apps, mobile, and application programming interfaces (APIs). Its full range of capabilities, advanced technologies, and flexible deployment options help businesses cost-effectively counter bot activities like credential stuffing attacks, application DoS, web scraping, spam, credential stuffing attacks and ad fraud.

"The ShieldSquare real-time bot mitigation and management solution employs a combination of technologies to accurately distinguish bots from human users. Some of these technologies include user behavior analysis, device fingerprinting, browser fingerprinting, intent-based deep behavior analysis (IDBA), and machine learning," said Chris Rodriguez, Senior Industry Analyst. "ShieldSquare algorithms assess more than 250 browser characteristics to build a fingerprint of each user, identify bot-like activities, and take remedial action. In comparison, traditional bot detection technologies provided by Web application firewall solutions are limited to identifying easily spoofed factors such as cookies, user agents, and IP reputation."

As bots also have legitimate and beneficial uses, like Web search, indexing, archiving, and access by partner systems, blocking them outright might not be a feasible solution for many businesses. Besides, bot creators could simply make their bots sophisticated enough to evade detection. Businesses may wish to allow or grant limited access to these bots based on factors such as the time of day or human Web traffic levels. For those enterprises, ShieldSquare presents a broad set of granular responses and controls that can help deal with all the risks presented by the ecosystem of bots.

Meanwhile, as large enterprises strengthen their security measures, bot owners are targeting smaller and more vulnerable organizations. To aid this segment of customers, ShieldSquare provides low-cost, entry-level services as well as a freemium model with full-featured, no-cost 15-day trial periods. This option is useful to demonstrate the value of its solution to businesses that may not be aware of the extent of bot activity on their Web sites.

"Unlike appliance-based solutions that require investments in multiple expensive appliances, ShieldSquare presents multiple deployment options. Its software as a service (SaaS) cloud offering includes Web server and content delivery network (CDN) plug-ins, Javascript tags, and API cloud connectors. These options are non-intrusive, easily deployed, scalable, and can interoperate with existing CDN services," noted Rodriguez. "In addition, ShieldSquare delivers a virtual appliance that can be easily deployed on any customer-owned hardware or virtual machine, and is ideal for industries that are reluctant to adopt cloud computing for privacy or regulatory reasons."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

ShieldSquare offers a non-intrusive API-based solution to detect and eliminate bot traffic from websites, mobile apps, and APIs in real-time. ShieldSquare's solution leverages Intent-based Deep Behavior Analysis(IDBA), device fingerprinting, and domain-specific detection technologies to identify and eliminate non-human traffic. The company protects online businesses against automated attacks such as account takeover, application DoS, web scraping, skewed analytics, ad fraud, and other fraudulent activities. ShieldSquare safeguards over 80,000 internet properties owned by global online brands spread across 70 countries. Reach ShieldSquare: Talk to Bot Mitigation Specialists

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

