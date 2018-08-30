Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces unaudited financial results for 1H 2018 30-Aug-2018 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _Press Release_ _30 August 2018_ *O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2018* *O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the 'Group'), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces financial results for the 1H 2018 **based on a condensed consolidated interim financial statements reviewed by the auditors.* *All the materials published by the Group are available on its website *www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]*.* *1H 2018 financial highlights* - Organic Group total revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, fell 1.4% YoY. Total Group revenue decreased by 8.5% YoY, from RUB 85,453 mln[1] to RUB 78,179 mln; - Organic revenue generated by O'KEY, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, decreased by 3.7% YoY. Revenue generated by O'KEY decreased by 11.0% YoY to RUB 71,884 mln. The decrease was primarily caused by the supermarket business sale (December 2017 - April 2018) as well as negative macroeconomic trends and increasing competition; - Revenue generated by DA! grew 35.3% YoY to RUB 6,296 mln, supported by steady growth in traffic and average ticket; - The Group gross margin expanded by 60 bps, reaching 23.3%, while gross profit decreased by 6.2% YoY to RUB 18,227 mln; - The Group EBITDA margin grew by 17 bps YoY to 4.4%, while EBITDA decreased by 4.9% YoY to RUB 3,470 mln; - O'KEY EBITDA margin increased by 40 bps YoY to 6.1%, while EBITDA fell 5.2% YoY to RUB 4,370 mln. The O'KEY EBITDA margin increase was primarily driven by improved purchasing terms and the increased efficiency of operations across the Group; - EBITDA generated by DA! improved from negative RUB 958 mln (-20.6% of sales) in 1H 2017 to negative RUB 900 mln (-14.3% of sales) in 1H 2018, driven by new store openings and higher LFL sales; - Net loss for the Group amounted to RUB 541 mln. The net loss YoY decrease by almost three times was mainly driven by a net gain from the sale of supermarket business, impairment of receivables and non-current assets in 1H 2017, which did not take place in 1H 2018, and growth of the Group's business operations efficiency. *Key events in 1H 2018:* - The Group reopened a RIO hypermarket in Moscow after a temporary closure; - 5 new discounters were opened in the Moscow region; - Under the framework agreement on the sale of the supermarket business, all 32 supermarkets included within the deal perimeter were closed by the end of 1H 2018; - In January, Fitch Ratings confirmed the Group's credit rating of B+ with stable forecast; - In July, RAEX (Expert RA) assigned O'KEY a 'ruA-' rating with positive outlook; - In August 2018, the Group extended the maturity dates of several long-term credit lines; - In August 2018, the Group signed non-revolving credit line facility agreements with Sberbank, under which the Group can raise up to RUB 12 bn which will be primarily used for refinancing of the current credit agreements and for operating activities; - As at the end of 1H 2018, the Group's weighted average interest rate decreased by 70 bps from 9.8% as of the end of 2017 to 9.1%. The Group maintains its strong focus on debt portfolio optimisation. *Revised guidance* - We expect net retail revenue generated by our hypermarkets business to decrease by low single digits in 2018 driven by a higher competitive pressure, negative macroeconomic dynamics, the FIFA World Cup and less favourable than a year ago weather conditions in the Company's key operating regions. At the same time we expect 2018 profitability to increase in line with the growth achieved in the first half of 2018; - We expect net retail revenue generated by our discounters business to grow by up to 50% YoY in 2018, driven by openings of up to 25 new stores. The new openings will accelerate in the second half of the year. *Group profit and losses* *RUB mln* *1H 2018* *1H 2017* *? YoY* *Total Group revenue* *78,179* *85,453* *(8.5%)* Organic Group revenue[2] *7**8**,179* *79,305* *(1.4%)* *Gross profit* *18,227* *19,438* *(6.2%)* _Gross profit margin_ _23.3%_ _22.7%_ _60 bps_ *SG&A* *(17,048)* *(18,318)* *(6.9%)* _SG&A as % of revenue_ _21.8%_ _21.3%_ _50 bps_ *Group EBITDA* *3,470* *3,650* *(4.9%)* _Group EBITDA margin_ _4.4%_ _4.3%_ _17 bps_ *Net loss* *(541)* *(1,478)* *n.a.* *Operating segments performance* *RUB mln* *O'KEY* *?, *DA!* *? YoY* YoY* 1H 2018 1H 2017 1H 2018 1H 2017 *Revenue* *71,884* *80,801* *(11.0%)* *6,295* *4,653* *35.3%* *EBITDA* *4,370* *4,608* *(5.2%)* *(900)* *(958)* *(6.1%)* _EBITDA _6.1%_ _5.7%_ _40 bps_ _-_ _-_ _-_ margin_ *Group operating results* *Segment* *1H 2018* *1H 2017* Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenu revenu e e *LFL Group* (2.3%) (1.5%) (0.8%) (2.5%) (3.6%) 1.1% *LFL hypermarkets and (3.4%) (3.6%) 0.2% (4.3%) (5.3%) 1.0% supermarkets * *Discounters* 35.6% 32.7% 2.2% 108.5% 78.1% 17.5% *LFL for the segment * 15.8% 14.3% 1.3% 67.5% 42.5% 17.6% *Revenue* In 1H 2018, total Group revenue decreased by 8.5% YoY to RUB 78,179 mln. The revenue decline was primarily triggered by the supermarket business sale initiated in December 2017. At the same time, organic Group total revenue, excluding the effect of the supermarket business sale, fell 1.4% YoY, on the back of weakening inflation, intensifying competition in the key regions, the FIFA World Cup and less favourable weather conditions in Q2 2018. The closure of hypermarkets in Cherepovets and Sterlitamak in 1H 2017, along with the temporary closure of a RIO hypermarket in Moscow from July 2017 to May 2018, also impacted the Group's results during the reporting period. By the end of the reporting period, total selling space decreased by 5.6% to 577,248 sq. m. O'KEY selling space decreased by 7.8% to 529,555 sq. m, the selling space of DA! increased by 26.8% to 47,693 sq. m. *Cost of goods sold and gross profit* The gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased by 60 bps in 1H 2018 to RUB 18,227 mln. The table below provides the breakdown of cost of goods sold in 1H 2018 and 1H 2017: *RUB mln* *1H 2018* *% of *1H 2017* *% of *? revenue* revenue* YoY* *Total revenue* *78,179* *100.0%* *85,453* *100.0%* *Cost of goods sold* *(59,952)* *76.7%* *(66,015)* *77.3%* *(60 bps)* Cost of trading (56,020) 71.7% (62,216) 72.8% (120 bps) stock (less supplier bonuses) Inventory shrinkage (1,377) 1.8% (1,537) 1.8% 0 bps Logistic costs (2,244) 2.9% (1,838) 2.2% 70 bps Labelling and (311) 0.4% (425) 0.5% (10 bps) packaging costs *Gross profit* *18,227* *23.3%* *19,438* *22.7%* *60 bps* The Gross profit increase was for the most part driven by the reduction of trading stock cost (less supplier bonuses) as a percentage of the revenue by 120 bps YoY as a result of more favourable purchasing conditions. These were achieved through successful negotiations with suppliers and through continuous expansion of logistic centralisation. The growing level of logistics centralisation along with ongoing expansion of the discounter business during the first half of the year contributed to the logistics costs increase by 70 bps YoY. Shrinkage costs as a percentage of revenue remained flat YoY, while in absolute terms it decreased by 10.4%. *General, selling and administrative costs* General, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 40 bps YoY in 1H 2018. The table below provides the general, selling and administrative expenses breakdown for 1H 2018 and 1H 2017: *RUB mln* *1H 2018* *% of *1H 2017* *% of *? revenue* revenue* YoY* Personnel costs (7,198) 9.2% (8,185) 9.6% (40 bps) Operating leases (2,668) 3.4% (2,835) 3.3% 10 bps Depreciation and amortisation (2,133) 2.7% (2,278) 2.6% 10 bps Communication and utilities (1,771) 2.3% (1,786) 2.1% 20 bps Advertising and marketing (1,081) 1.4% (1,021) 1.2% 20 bps Repairs and maintenance (584) 0.7% (591) 0.7% 0 bps Security expense (375) 0.5% (437) 0.5% 0 bps Insurance and bank commissions (410) 0.5% (398) 0.5% 0 bps Taxes other than on income (401) 0.5% (355) 0.4% 10 bps Legal and professional (279) 0.4% (252) 0.3% 10 bps expenses Materials and supplies (132) 0.2% (163) 0.2% 0 bps Other costs (16) 0.0% (17) 0.0% 0 bps *Total SG&A* *17,048* *21.8%* *18,318* *21.4%* *40 bps* *Personnel costs* In 1H 2018, personnel costs as a percentage of revenue decreased by 40 bps to 9.2% or by RUB 987 mln YoY. 