Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Launches Munzee 4.0 Beta Test

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has announced plans to beta test the Munzee 4.0 app update ahead of its release.

Freeze Tag's development team has been avidly working on the latest version of Munzee and is now at the critical point of gathering feedback. As part of the announcement Freeze Tag has made a call for volunteers within the Munzee community for testing.

The beta testing application is open to the worldwide Munzee community, but there are a very limited number of spots for testers. Instructions for the application process are listed on the Munzee blog. Players interested in testing need to fill out the form which will then place them in a lottery system. The application to join will be closed Tuesday September 4, 2018. Freeze Tag hopes the closed beta will provide feedback and help improve the app before the public launch.

"Although we have been testing internally for months, it's imperative that we gather the opinions of a diverse group of players, new and old, so we can better prepare for the launch of the new app," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "We're excited to see the response to new features, but this is also an opportunity to showcase the roadmap moving forward. The initial release is just the beginning, we have a lot of exciting things to build on from here."

In addition to the worldwide beta testing program, specific on-site testing will be taking place as well. In order to focus on functionality interactions, Freeze Tag will be testing both new and current users in a private research setting. With the help of a market research group, the goal is to record the initial hands-on experience of players as they navigate specific parts of the new app. Due to the nature of these tests, specific local groups have been chosen by the Freeze Tag team so this program will not apply to the worldwide beta applicants.

Stay tuned for more updates including information about beta testing and changes before the full launch of version 4.0. For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com.

