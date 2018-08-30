A U.S. bill to extend the SGIP program through 2026 and add nearly 3 GW of behind-the-meter energy storage has passed the California Assembly. It will now go to the Senate to be reconciled before going to Governor Jerry Brown. Yesterday, solar and energy storage advocates had their second win in less than 24 hours. Following on the dramatic and narrow passage of a bill to mandate 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045, another bill which may contain one of the keys to making that happen has passed the Assembly. SB 700 will extend the state's Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP) through 2026, ...

